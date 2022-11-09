PAULDING — Paulding County voters said yes to every issue on the ballot Tuesday, including two replacement levies and one additional tax.
In Grover Hill, voters supported a chunky tax increase for police protection — a 10-mill, 5-year levy — by a 59-18 count. This was almost the same support (59-16) that Grover Hill voters gave to a 9-mill, 5-year property tax renewal levy for current expenses.
The new tax for police will increase by $350 annually the amount paid by a property owner with a home valued at $100,000. The figure for a $75,000 home is $262.50.
Two replacement levies in Payne — one for current expenses, the other for police — each passed handily as well. Both received almost two of every three votes (65%).
Those levies will allow collections on updated tax valuations. The remaining levies approved throughout Paulding County were all renewals.
Among them was a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal for Vantage Career Center in Van Wert County. This enjoyed broad support in Paulding County as well as Van Wert and Putnam counties, so it was easily renewed.
Four candidates who ran unopposed for Paulding County office — all incumbents — were returned.
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry received a new four-year term along with Auditor Claudia Fickel while appointed Commissioner Michael Weible won an unexpired two-year term. Weible had replaced Clint Vance who passed away last year.
Paulding County Republicans will have another appointment to make soon after Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein — holder of the third county commissioner seat — was elected Tuesday to Ohio's 82nd House District in Columbus (see related story).
Additionally, Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman won re-election without opposition.
And former Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp was on the ballot and received more than 4,000 votes. However, he had decided to step down from the bench in recent weeks and will be replaced through a gubernatorial appointment, so any votes for him Tuesday were moot.
Voter turnout in Paulding County was 51.4%, according to the county's board of elections.
Unofficial results in Paulding County, subject to board of elections certification:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D.....1,566
JD Vance, R.....4,792
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D........1,387
Robert Latta, R-inc......5,055
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.....5,087
Nan Whaley, D.........1,265
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D.....1,396
Dave Yost, R-inc.......5,006
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.....4,982
Taylor Sappington, D....1,359
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D......1,419
Frank LaRose, R-inc....4,918
Terpsehore Maras, I......62
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D......1,377
Robert Sprague, R-inc....4,976
82nd House District
Roy Klopfenstein, R.....5,117
Magdalene Markward, D...1,290
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.....5,253
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D.....1,441
Sharon Kennedy, R.....4,943
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc......4,919
Terri Jamison, D.......1,423
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc......4,856
Marilyn Zayas, D....1,474
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc....5,021
Third District Court
of Appeals judge
Juergen Waldick, R.....5,086
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Mark Holtsberry, R-inc.....5,324
Commissioner
(unexpired term)
Michael Weible, R-app.-inc....5,133
Auditor
Claudia Fickel, R-inc.....5,330
Common pleas judge
Tiffany Beckman, inc.....5,166
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: yes, 5,276; no, 1,077.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: yes, 5,556; no, 838.
Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire and EMS: yes, 397; no 107.
Auglaize Township: a 1.42-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 371; no 101.
Benton Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire and EMS: yes, 222; no 70.
Grover Hill Village: an additional 10-mill, 5-year property tax levy for police protection: yes, 57; no 18.
Grover Hill Village: a 9-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 59; no 16.
Payne Village: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire apparatus, including the purchase of a fire truck: yes, 230; no 121.
Payne Village: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for the police department: yes, 231; no 122.
Vantage Career Center: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 4,398; no 1,989.
Washington Township: a 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for roads: yes, 174; no 84.
Defiance City Schools: a 5.41-mill, 5-year property tax for emergency requirements: yes, 10; no 4.
