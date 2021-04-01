PAULDING — According to the Paulding County Hospital, the combined efforts of the hospital and the Paulding County Health Department have resulted in the vaccination of 4,380 essential workers and eligible Paulding County residents thus far. Both entities have been working closely with the state of Ohio and remain committed to provide safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations.

Eligible Paulding County residents can schedule an appointment online at pauldingcountyhospital.com by selecting “click here to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.” The online scheduling tool allows you to quickly select the time and location to receive your vaccine. Individuals may call 419-399-1163 on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments are being scheduled for individuals 16 and older.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments