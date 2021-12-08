PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently completed its annual workplace fundraiser for United Way of Paulding County, raising $8,932.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, a long-time partner of United Way, looks for "fun and creative ways" to engage its employees to support the local non-profit, according to a recent news release.
One method is a chili cook-off and bake sale. Employees are encouraged to create their favorite chili concoction and bake their best dessert. Each employee pays to vote on their favorite chili and dessert. Winners of the chili cook-off and dessert contest received gift cards.
This year's chili cook-off winner was Adam Drummelsmith while the dessert winner was Heather Hunt.
During the event, United Way of Paulding County Director Lora Lyons discussed the impact the organization has had on the county in the past 30 years and how these donations help local residents in need. Afterwards, employees are encouraged to donate directly to United Way or pledge funds through payroll deductions.
With an emphasis on a "give where you live" mentality, several employees were able to designate their donations to their home counties, or to a specific organization that they believe greatly impacts their community, the United Way's press release noted.
All donations go directly toward community grants provided to local organizations that support health, education and financial stability, according to United Way.
Most funds (97%) raised by United Way of Paulding County stay within the county, while the other 3% go to United Way Worldwide which also advocates for those core values at a national and worldwide level, according to the organization.
Photo By: Eric Herman
PPEC’s Communications Coordinator
Left: Lora Lyons, Executive Director of United Way,
Right: Samantha Kuhn
PPEC’s Marketing and Communications Manager
