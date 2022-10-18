PAULDING — Three Paulding residents joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Friday after their safety restraints saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries from a crash which occurred in August.
They also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.
Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Krill of the Van Wert post presented the trio with the “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent, a press release noted.
According to the traffic crash report, on Aug. 4, Faith Bauer, 20, Paulding, was traveling westbound in a 2012 Kia Soul on County Road 144 in Paulding Township when a southbound 2011 Chevy Impala driven by Georgia Hines, 22, Bryan, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection, forcing both off the south side of the roadway where Bauer’s vehicle struck a stone embankment and overturned.
Lillian Bauer, 13, Paulding, and Evalynn Brooks, 2, Paulding, were passengers in Bauer’s vehicle. Lillian was taken by ProMedica Air to Parkview Fort Wayne with suspected serious injuries and Brooks was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital ER for suspected minor injuries.
Hines was taken by Samartin Air to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with suspected serious injuries and passenger, Gage Hines, 20, Sherwood, was taken by Mercy Life Flight to Parkview Fort Wayne for suspected serious injuries.
“These three young ladies (Faith, Lillian and Evalynn) are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts and child safety seats,” stated Lt. Timothy P. Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time. A horrific tragedy was avoided because of the few precious seconds Ms. Bauer took to ensure that everyone was properly buckled up before driving.”
Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, visit the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at http://www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
