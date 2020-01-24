• Paulding County

Winter outdoors:

The Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a winter outdoors event at the Black Swamp Nature Center on Fairground Drive in Paulding.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Activities will depend on the weather but may include skating and sledding. There will be a winter hike at 10 a.m. followed by refreshments.

