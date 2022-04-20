Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District, the Paulding County Park District and Lafarge of Paulding are planning to celebrate Earth Day 2022, kick off the National Association of Conservation District's (NACD) 67th Stewardship Week next week and observe Arbor Day on April 29.
The Lafarge plant north of Paulding is partnering with Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) from 10 a.m.-noon Friday for Earth Day observations at the plant's main office.
The public is invited to the Black Swamp Nature Center, 753 Fairground Drive, Paulding for site cleanup, mulching and light trail maintenance beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. The SWCD office, which manages the nature center, will provide trash bags and work gloves, but participants are asked to bring pruning tools and trimmers.
A limited number of tree seedlings will be given away Saturday morning while doughnuts will be provided.
The nature center consists of 51 acres of woodland, wetlands, meadows and a pollinator garden. This area is open to the public from dawn to dusk for walking on the natural trails, fishing in Flat Rock Creek and other forms of out-door recreation.
The nature center building is available for workshops, training, meetings, youth groups and personal rentals.
Opportunities to help later Saturday will be available by visiting New Rochester Park at 11885 Paulding County Road 424 near Cecil from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
