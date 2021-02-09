ANTWERP — The annual Paulding County spelling bee was held Monday evening at the Antwerp Local Schools’ auditorium. Taking top honors was Allison Carnes, an eighth-grader from Antwerp Middle School.

The runner-up was Myrriah Manz, a sixth-grader from Oakwood Elementary School.

Additional participants included: Gage Ogle, an eighth-grader at Wayne Trace Junior High School; Noah Schlatter, a sixth-grader at Grover Hill Elementary School; seventh-grader Nicholas Hatcher, Paulding Middle School; eighth-grader Micah Jones, Christian Home Educators; sixth-grader Lucy Conley, Divine Mercy Catholic School, Payne; fifth-grader Brock Knowles, Payne Elementary School; fifth-grader Braxton Peters, Antwerp Elementary School; and fifth-grader Jack Daeger, Paulding Elementary School.

Typically, the champion would advance to the regional bee in Fort Wayne, but due to the pandemic, the event is cancelled.

