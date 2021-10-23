The Paulding County Senior Center will host its annual Senior Day Event on Friday at the Paulding Co. Extension Building. Bingo, lunch, door prizes, raffle and stage entertainment are on the agenda. The theme is “Fall Into Autumn”. Complimentary tickets are now available at the senior center. A limit of 150 tickets will be given out to seniors 60+ or their spouses. Please contact them for tickets by Monday. Menu is beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, apple juice and cupcakes. Pictured are Samantha Smith, left, and Marsha Yeutter from the Paulding County Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.