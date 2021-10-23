Paulding Senior Center event

The Paulding County Senior Center will host its annual Senior Day Event on Friday at the Paulding Co. Extension Building. Bingo, lunch, door prizes, raffle and stage entertainment are on the agenda. The theme is “Fall Into Autumn”. Complimentary tickets are now available at the senior center. A limit of 150 tickets will be given out to seniors 60+ or their spouses. Please contact them for tickets by Monday. Menu is beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, corn, apple juice and cupcakes. Pictured are Samantha Smith, left, and Marsha Yeutter from the Paulding County Senior Center.

 Paulding County Senior Center Photo

