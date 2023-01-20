PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners received word that the long-time leader of the county's senior center will be retiring.
Marsha Yeutter, senior center director, informed them during a recent meeting of her plans to step down at the end of May, ending 35 years of service, including the last 22 with the Paulding County Senior Center.
The possibility of finding a replacement soon was discussed by commissioners as this would allow Yeutter more time to help train the new director.
In another matter, commissioners received the regular Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers.
It noted that the jail housed 60 inmates — 46 male and 14 female — during December. They served 651 days total in the facility.
For the year the jail housed 343 male inmates and 104 female inmates for a total of 7,313 days served.
Some 1,748 meals were served to inmates in December and 20,663 for the year.
Commissioners also discussed the proposed Geenex solar project in Paulding and Defiance counties with the county's economic development director, Tim Copsey, and others, including Dave Gulden and Aerin Ledbetter of Geenex.
The project is proposed to generate approximately 140 megawatts of power with the installation of solar panels on Ohio 49.
Company officials are attempting to secure land to be leased for the solar fields, 60% of which will be in Defiance County with the remaining 40% in Paulding County.
Ledbetter informed commissioners that two public information meetings will be scheduled on the project with the first in March.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed four resolutions amending, increasing or modifying the county 2023 county budget with $492,008.08 in appropriations.
• approved a resolution reducing the county's 2023 annual appropriations by $62,692.98.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Patty Melton of InvoiceCloud. Wannemacher is working with InvoiceCloud on new electronic tax payment options.
• hosted the county board of tax revision and county land bank meetings.
• met in executive session two times with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss pending or imminent court action.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• passed a resolution creating a new expense line item of $11,000 for felony delinquent care and custody/JDAI insurance.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. He noted that quarterly training will be held for county fire departments at the EMA training facility in Paulding. Reflecting on another decision from the recent Paulding County fire chiefs meeting, Bohn explained that departments will assist on cardiac and "difficulty breathing" calls.
• passed a resolution approving the county's business travel policy.
• approved a resolution as required by the Ohio Revised Code certifying the road miles (322.016) the county has as of Dec. 31.
• passed three separate resolutions giving Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey authority to seek bids for 2023 road paving work to be funded with Ohio Public Works Commission money, authorizing him to seek bids for various projects in 2023 and allowing his office to proceed with maintenance work by "force account." Force account represents maintenance projects undertaken by county highway crews.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with Kristen Kurilee as registered dietitian for the county senior center.
• passed a resolution setting vehicle mileage reimbursement at 65.5 cents per mile for county employees.
• approved three separate resolutions naming Commissioner Mark Holtsberry as president of the three-member commissioner board, naming Commissioner Mike Weible as vice chairman and making appointments to various county positions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.