U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township was closed for several hours Monday morning following a crash involving two semis. Injuries were minor. 

CECIL — Two semis crashed on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township Monday morning, causing one to overturn and block the highway. Minor injuries were reported.

According to the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 8:25 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Paulding County Road 87, a 2020 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Philip Hamstra, 33, Porter, Ind., was eastbound and started to slow to make a right turn.

A 2007 International semi-tractor trailer driven by Roberto Leiva Santamaria, 30, Fort Wayne, was following too closely and struck the rear of the Hamstra trailer, causing Leiva Santamaria's semi to overturn and block a portion of the highway.

Hamstra was transported Paulding County Hospital with minor injuries, while Leiva Santamaria was treated at the scene.

U.S. 24 was closed for approximately two hours and then partially reopened while crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes of U.S. 24 eventually cleared and reopened.

Both drivers were wearing safety belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Leiva Santamaria was cited for assured clear distance.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Paulding Volunteer Fire and EMS.

