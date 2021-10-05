• Paulding County

Meeting set:

The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Vagabond Village located at 18187 U.S. 127 Cecil. This is a change from the usual meeting day of Monday. Members may order from the menu and no reservations are necessary.

Shannon Ruschel, WMEA program director for Paulding County, will speak on recycling. Dues for 2022 may be paid. Donations for the local food pantries and the scholarship fund will be appreciated.

