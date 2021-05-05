PAULDING — Paulding County plans to do a little more road work this year following a cautious highway construction season last year due to the coronavirus situation.
County Engineer Travis McGarvey informed The Crescent-News Tuesday that seven bridges — most of them small — will be replaced this year while some $1.5 million in road resurfacing projects is being planned along with $276,000 in chip/seal work.
The two largest bridge replacement projects — located on County Road 133, south of Ohio 111, and Township Road 144, one mile north of Ohio 111 — will be handled by Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon — at a cost of about $529,000 for both.
Work will be completed later this year, according to McGarvey.
Meanwhile, Paulding County's highway crews will replace five smaller bridges this year, all of them concrete box culverts, he explained.
They are located at:
• Carryall Township Road 7, northwest of Antwerp.
• Carryall Township Road 19, northwest of Antwerp.
• County Road 140, west of Ohio 66, and north of Oakwood.
• Brown Township Road 169, between roads 148 and 166.
• Auglaize Township Road 156, west of County Road 171.
In addition to bridge work, Paulding County is planning to spend approximately $1.5 million to resurface some 22 miles of road, according to McGarvey. He said the list of roads is being finalized with bidding likely in early June and completion by Sept. 30.
This may represent more than was spent last year, McGarvey indicated. The coronavirus situation caused some hesitancy among officials due to uncertainty of the impact on local government revenue.
"It was hard because we didn't know where our funding would be," he said. "It's bounced back fairly well, so we can have a little more certainty where we are compared to last year."
Too, Paulding County's township governments have contracted with Ward Construction, Leipsic, to chip/seal a number of roads. The cost is $276,000, according to McGarvey.
With the chip/seal process a layer of crushed stone is placed atop asphalt to extend pavement life.
A state gas tax increase in 2019 — resulting in more revenues for county and municipal governments — has helped Paulding County and others undertake more projects than in past years.
"It definitely has helped us to provide safer travel," said McGarvey.
No major road or bridge projects are necessary this year, he indicated. The county's major bridges over the Auglaize and Maumee rivers are in good shape.
"Thankfully we don't have any of those in the near future," said McGarvey, noting that these have been replaced within the "last 20-25 years, so they're all in good shape."
