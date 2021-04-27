ANTWERP — Just before the U.S. Civil War, residents of Paulding County organized and implemented an uprising near here. Local residents gathered at the junction of Township Road 77 (High Road) and Canal Road on Saturday for unveiling of an historical plaque that commemorated the event.
In the only Ohio county completely within the Great Black Swamp, marked by uninhabitable marsh land, was the site of the Reservoir War. The April 25, 1887 event was the culmination of years of legal battles to remove the six-mile/2,000 acre reservoir that was just east of where Antwerp is today.
The area today is farm land, but back then old growth, virgin forest for which Paulding County was known, covered the area. Native American paths and the Auglaize and Maumee rivers were the highways.
With the advent of the canals, commerce and transportation became easier. Timber from Paulding County could be floated down the canals in order to float money back into the Paulding economy.
The reservoir outside Antwerp provided water to the Wabash & Erie and Maumee & Erie canals that intersected at Junction in Paulding County.
But the canals were a blessing and a curse. The expense of maintaining them was cost prohibitive, trains were becoming more reliable, and with disuse, the reservoir became a stagnant breeding ground for mosquitoes. By 1874, the canals were all but useless.
From the late 1860s-late 1880s, residents had endured periodic flooding, the stench and mosquitoes from the almost completely abandoned canals and the reservoir. They had entreated the State of Ohio to empty the mosquito infested reservoir that had become a source of deadly malaria.
After many lawsuits, and pleas for state intervention had led to no action, under cover of darkness, and after many secret meetings, the residents decided to take matters into their own hands. With the motto, “No compromise!” — now the motto of Paulding County — the residents decided to take matters into their own hands.
In March of 1887, some residents attempted to destroy the reservoir by breaking the dikes. The response by the State was immediate — Governor Joseph P. Foraker called for the rioters to disperse and called General Axline with several militia companies to preserve the peace on state property. Upon arriving, the military found no evidence to convict.
On that ill-fated night in April of 1887, the reservoir was dynamited. About 200 men attempted to capture the military guard on duty and they dynamited two locks. They spent the night cutting dikes, but to no avail. Once again, little damage was done to the reservoir, but the message was clear to the state: the residents would take no more.
Shortly afterward, the reservoir was abandoned and drained. Today, the acreage is farmland.
On April 24, 2021, 134 years after the uprising, Paulding County dedicated a state historical marker to commemorate this historical event. The plaque was the culmination of many hours of work by Jane Nice, local author, and Michael Wehrkamp, Paulding County Probate and Juvenile Judge. They had both researched the history, written a proposal, and submitted it to the State of Ohio for approval.
Nice said about the event, “It’s important to understand the history of our county, how Paulding County was settled. Remember, it was completely contained within the Great Black Swamp, it was one of the last Ohio counties to be settled. That’s important history.”
About the day, Wehrkamp said, “Our history, the history of our community, is at our finger tips. It’s up to us to preserve it — up to us to remember today and for our future generations to remember who we are. Anyone with an interest, should explore this history.”
Sponsoring the event were the Antwerp Community Development Committee, the John Paulding Historical Society, and Cooper Farms Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.