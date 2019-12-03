• Paulding County

No more glass:

Due to market changes, glass recycling will no longer be offered through the WMEA program in Paulding County. The program provides drop-off sites throughout the county, including, the first Saturday of each month at Grover Hill, Haviland and Scott; the second Wednesday in Junction; and the third Saturday at Payne, Briceton and Latty.

Recycling items still accepted include: newspaper; mixed paper (notebook and copier paper and magazines); cardboard (broken down); plastics (#1 and #2 rinsed and caps put back on bottles); aluminum cans (rinsed) and steel cans (rinsed).

For more information, contact the WMEA program at 419-399-3630.

