PAULDING — The Paulding County Carnegie Library system invites the public to stop in at itsfavorite branch or the main historic Carnegie library in Paulding during National Library Week.
The week of April 7 is set aside nationally to as a time to celebrate the contributions of the nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support.
The Paulding County Library system provides public access to the internet, computers and the latest technology (including mobile WiFi hotspots, 3D printers, and more); helps Paulding County citizens find jobs and provides online educational courses; offers literacy development resources and events and homework help for children; distributes “Diaper Chapters” to new parents reinforcing the importance of reading aloud to their baby; and serves as the hub for community and a place for people to gather.
The library also collaborates with private groups, as well as state and local government entities to help deliver local services, provides programming for all ages; and offers personalized, one-on-one support to find unbiased and well researched information, as well as community resources.
“We are not your grandmother’s library anymore,” shares Susan Pieper, librarian and library director, “but your grandmother still uses the library. Over the past 100 years we have seen a variety of new ways to deliver information to Paulding County residents.”
Currently the library provides not only books, magazines and newspapers; but also music, movies, books recorded on CD and Playaway, eBooks, eMagazines and more via the Ohio Digital Library (https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/), and e-materials via hoopla (https://www.hoopladigital.com/). There is a large amount of authoritative research data available via the library’s databases available via the Ohio Web Library (https://www.ohioweblibrary.org/sources/). All electronic databases are accessible on the library’s website at www.paudingcountylibrary.org.
“Citizens are exploring their past and by understanding what was done in the past, they can make decisions about how to move forward,” continued Pieper. “Our historic newspaper digital archive has resulted in thousands of searches that are both historic and relevant to the present-time.”
Citizens are borrowing e-materials at record levels with more than 10,000 items borrowed in 2018. There were more than 15,500 registered library card holders in Paulding County in 2018.
There were more than 85,000 visits to the libraries and more than 14,000 people attended 1,500 programs.
For more information about the library and services, call 419-399-2032.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.