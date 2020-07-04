HAVILAND — Four persons were nabbed near here Saturday following a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash in Paulding County.
The Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post pursued a vehicle in Paulding County that allegedly failed to stop as instructed to do so for a speeding violation at 7:42 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 24 near Ohio 49, according to Patrol Sgt. Matt Gardner. He said the vehicle exited U.S. 24 on U.S. 127, heading south.
The pursuit ended at Paulding County roads 107 and 60, one mile west of Wayne Trace High School (north of Haviland), according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers. Gardner said the vehicle struck a tree and sustained heavy front-end damage.
While Highway Patrol officers apprehended the driver immediately, three other occupants of the vehicle fled, according to Gardner.
One went into a cornfield and was apprehended while two others were located in a ditch, according to authorities. All were found near the crash scene, Landers indicated.
The last was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Gardner.
Charges are expected to be filed by the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, but the incident was still under investigation late Saturday afternoon, according to Gardner, who did not release the names of the driver and his passengers, at least two of whom are juveniles.
However, Fort Wayne television station WANE, citing Highway Patrol sources, said the driver's name is Ricky Taylor, 20, Muncie, Ind.
All four occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, but none were serious, Gardner indicated.
He confirmed that some items were thrown out of the vehicle while it was on U.S. 24, but could not elaborate.
The Highway Patrol utilized a helicopter and at least one plane to conduct the search for the vehicle occupants following the crash.
Paulding County sheriff's deputies, and at least one of the county's K9 units, were involved in the search.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office also contributed a K9 unit and K9 handler to the scene while the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search as well, according to Landers.
Too, Gardner indicated that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources provided a K9 unit as well.
