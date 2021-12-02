PAULDING — A report from the Paulding County prosecutor’s office commissioners highlighted county commissioners’ recent meeting here.
Prosecutor Joe Burkard informed commissioners that juvenile court cases this year have totaled 311, including 160 concerning traffic, 75 delinquent/unruly kids and 66 referred to a diversion officer.
Some 133 criminal cases have been filed this year in Paulding County Common Pleas Court while cases in Paulding County Municipal Court this year have totaled 4,360 — 3,875 traffic and 485 criminal, according to Burkard.
Additionally, Burkard commented on the pending OneOhio opioid settlement with one pharmaceutical maker and drug distributors. Local governments, including Paulding County’s townships and villages can tap into settlement funds, he indicated.
According to meeting minutes, Burkard is providing officials with a letter encouraging them “to participate in the settlement to receive funds ... that could be used by the Paulding County D.A.R.E. program to educate our school-age children about the dangers of drug abuse.”
Commissioners also met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher for an update on certain county financial figures.
She reported that county investments totaled $25,426,757 as of Oct. 29 with $130,820 earned in interest so far this year.
Receipts from the county’s 1.5% sales tax totaled $220,375 this month, according to Wannemacher.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed two resolutions amending or modifying the 2022 county budget with an additional $179,923.90 in appropriations. This includes $173,758.63 in the county health insurance fund.
• discussed the proposed 2022 budget with Dan Foust of the county’s spoil and water conservation district office, Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel and board of elections Director Brenda Crawford. Fickel reported that 2022 dog tag sales were to begin Wednesday (Dec. 1).
• met in executive session with Crawford to discuss personnel.
• met in executive session with Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp to discuss personnel.
