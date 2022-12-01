PAULDING — Paulding County Republicans have a pair of county offices they are attempting to fill, but will have to wait a while longer to do so.
One is the juvenile/probate judge position vacated by Michael Wehrkamp who stepped down in October. He had won a contested primary in May, but decided to step aside just before he was expected to be elected to a new six-year term in November without opposition.
Wehkramp’s replacement actually will be chosen by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine while Paulding County’s Republican Party Central Committee has provided some names, according to its chairman, Jerry Zielke.
“I think we’re going to have three candidates, which was more than we anticipated at the beginning,” he said. “... So, I’m pleased with that.”
Zielke isn’t sure when DeWine will announce a replacement for Wehrkamp.
“Hopefully, that will get done in the next 30 days or so,” he said. “That’s what I’m hoping.”
While that process is ongoing, one that hasn’t started in earnest is the upcoming replacement of Republican Roy Klopfenstein as one of Paulding County’s three commissioners.
Klopfenstein won a two-year term as Ohio’s 82nd House District representative in November, replacing Craig Riedel of Defiance who didn’t try for a fourth and final term, instead opting for what proved to be an unsuccessful U.S. congressional campaign.
Klopfenstein is in the middle of his second year of a four-year term as commissioner, and will begin the state representative position in January.
This will require county Republicans to choose his replacement, but they cannot start the process until Klopfenstein steps down, according to Zielke.
“There’s feelers out right now, but I’ve only had one person contact me that’s interested in the job,” he said.
He is checking with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to determine if Klopfenstein’s replacement will serve the full two-year term without needing a special election.
As for the appointment process, Zielke said “it should be done by the end of January.”
