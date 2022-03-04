PAULDING — Paulding County officials continued to explore the possibility of a water district during a meeting here Wednesday.
Representatives of village governments in Antwerp and Payne joined their Paulding Village counterparts during county commissioners' regular session to discuss the idea.
According to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey, officials weighed the option of hiring an engineering firm to study the matter. This might cost roughly $30,000-$50,000, he indicated, "but we want to get that narrowed down a little bit better before we start asking entities for money."
Copsey has been tasked with reaching out to engineering firms that could undertake such a study.
The study he said, will "help us all understand if there is, A the need, and B, what kind of cost would be associated with it. Maybe it doesn't make sense to collaborate, and the cost is just too much. But if we can get more government funding to make it happen then we should look into that in depth."
Talks on a possible district are in their early stages, but such a district might be centered around Paulding's municipal reservoir located on McDonald Pike on the south edge of town.
Village officials, Copsey said, support the idea "because they can produce far more water than they can use, so the opportunity is there already in the county to use that."
Although Antwerp, Paulding and Payne officials have been part of the discussions so far, this does not preclude others from joining in, he noted. The future of the proposal is uncertain.
"There's people that have voiced that it won't work and it shouldn't happen, and that's okay because we're at a point now where we want to hear all sides as we go forward and understand whether this can work or not," said Copsey.
