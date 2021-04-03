PAULDING — A Paulding County official has requested that county commissioners allow a software update to increase office efficiency.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Friday from two recent meetings, including one in which Prosecutor Joe Burkard spoke about the benefits of a case management system known as Matrix.
He noted that the software upgrade would allow his office to handle an increasing caseload among Paulding Municipal Court, Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Court and Paulding County Common Pleas Court along with other services.
Seventy of Ohio’s 88 counties have such a system, according to Burkard. But he noted that his budget can’t cover such a cost, so he asked for commissioners’ help with part of the funding.
Burkard told commissioners that Matrix would have “the ability to integrate law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, courts and defense attorneys into one comprehensive system,” according to the meeting minutes.
Too, he indicated that the system “would be a key function for his office, support staff and the court system because it will provide a single solution that meets all case and workflow from case intake through appeal.” Attorneys would “immediately have access to all information pertaining to the case for review before the court hearings,” thus “saving time for the court system,” he added.
Burkard also explained that the system would allow his office to realize “monthly cost savings for the general fund in postage, paper, copier charges and the cost of thumb drives that have to be purchased to upload law enforcement bodycam footage.”
Commissioners agreed to discuss the matter further at an upcoming meeting.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing the county’s soil and water conservation board to sell a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
• discussed the anticipated receipt of funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by the U.S. Congress with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Auditor Claudia Fickel. They and commissioners agreed that a separate fund will be created to accept the money when it arrives.
• met with Taylor Christian, state field operations director for the Land and Liberty Coalition. The meeting minutes noted that Christian’s organization “seeks to provide a forum for those within the community who already support utility-scale renewable energy projects coming into their community and works to spread awareness” and “offer resources to those looking to learn more about proposed projects.”
• discussed correction of a contract for improvement of the Village of Cecil’s wastewater system. A revision needs to be made stipulating commissioners as “sole owner of the project,” according to Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
• met with Paulding EMA Director Ed Bohn to discuss the functionality of warning sirens throughout the county’s villages and townships. He noted that each municipality is responsible for maintaining its sirens.
• met with Connie Smith who relayed her “experience and obstacles regarding the welfare of a minor child in her family,” according to the minutes. “Commissioners stated that they have no jurisdiction when it comes to these issues but thanked her for sharing her family’s personal experiences and informing them of these events.”
• discussed the county’s economic development strategic plan. Bud Koenig, county economic development board member, invited commissioners to participate in the plan.
• received a crop map from Matt Miller and Max Miller for the Eaton Farm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.