PAULDING — Officials here are offering a second round of grants for small businesses in Paulding County struggling with impacts from the coronavirus situation.
The Paulding County Economic Development Office will take applications through March 12.
These can be picked at the economic office — at 102 E. Perry St. in Paulding — or accessed via the agency’s website (www.pced.net) by clicking the “incentive programs” link. Further information can be obtained by contacting Tim Copsey, the county’s economic development director at 419-399-8282.
The grants are made possible through donated funds raised by the Paulding County Area Foundation (PCAF) and United Way of Paulding County. These have been provided to the economic development office for distribution.
Donations to the program can be sent to the Paulding County Area Foundation, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, Ohio 45879, and marked “crisis fund donation.” The PCAF’s executive director, Lisa McClure, can answer questions at 419-399-8296.
A first round of funding provided $8,500 to 11 businesses in five of the county’s villages, according to Copsey.
“We tried to cover as many applications as we could,” he explained. “All of them got a little something.”
Copsey has been pleased with the program so far.
“I’m very happy with where we are today,” he said. “The biggest hits (from coronavirus impacts) are the restaurant and the dine-in people. They’re the ones hit the hardest.”
Two restaurants and eating establishments have closed in Paulding County amidst the coronavirus situation — Past Time Cafe in Paulding and the Subway in Antwerp.
McClure noted that 90% of donations to the grant program have been made by individuals.
“It’s going amazing,” she told The Crescent-News. “The people of our community just have really stepped up to make sure our small businesses are taken care of, and that’s through donations as well as shopping locally.
“The whole fund came about from a couple of people who wanted to help in the community, ... so we established this Paulding County crisis fund.”
McClure added that enough money was raised initially for a second round.
“My philosophy is if the money has been entrusted to us, we shouldn’t sit on that money,” she explained. “That’s why we’re doing a second round, and we’re hoping to pick up some businesses we didn’t in the first round, although we know the need is just as great as it was when we did the first round.”
The idea, according to Copsey and McClure, is to help businesses in need with a monthly concern, such as a mortgage payment, rent or utility bill.
