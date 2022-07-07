Sentenced:

Jason Fisher, Antwerp, disorderly conduct (two counts), $175

Anthony Utter, Jonesburg, Mo., possession of drugs, $100 fine; speed, $45.

Domenique Langheier, New Port Richey, Fla., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention school in lieu of three days, 90-day operator’s license suspension; open container, $75; speed, $100; left of center, dismissed.

Leanna Coil, Paulding, OVI, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension, $300 fine, three days jail; open container, $75; speed, $45; no safety belt, $30; driving under suspension and no turn signal, dismissed.

Alan Duncan, Fort Wayne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention school in lieu of three days, 90-day operator’s license suspension; driving under suspension and failure to drive within marked lanes, dismissed.

James Schlosser, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; Luis Grande, Indianapolis, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days jail, may attend driver intervention program in lieu of three days; no operator’s license, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $100; speed $45; no safety belt, $30.

Ca Chawn, Gernwood, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; speed, $35; driving over marked lanes, $55.

Joe Bonar Sr., Oakwood, aggravated menacing, $100 fine suspended; 19 days jail; assault, dismissed.

Dismissed:

Karem Espinola, Paulding, no operator’s license; Lindsey Bilimek, Convoy, criminal damaging.

Jaquitta Ferguson, Paulding, dno head lights at night, $70; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Paxton Grennary, disorderly conduct.

