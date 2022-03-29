PAULDING — Among three local counties attempting to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to expand broadband internet capabilities, Paulding County is moving ahead the fastest.
Its county commissioners recently awarded a bid to Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA) for the installation of new fiber optic in Carryall Township — north of Antwerp and west of Ohio 49 — at a cost of $634,568. This amount will be divided between SMTA ($381,908.63) and the township/county share from ARPA funds ($252,659).
According to Paulding County’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, the project will serve 213 homes and cover 28.2 miles. Homes and businesses in Antwerp won’t be included as larger population centers generally already have faster internet service, he indicated.
Paulding County commissioners also have opened bids on projects in Brown and Washington townships while contract awards are pending. Brown is located in the east central part of the county while Washington is in the southeast corner.
The low bidder in Brown Township was Arthur Mutual Telephone Company — located on Ohio 66 in northern Paulding County in the small town of Arthur — at a cost of $346,479.05.
The telephone company would provide $223,606.05 while county/township funds would provide $122,873.
The low bidder in Washington Township was Ottoville Mutual Telephone Co., Ottoville, at $138,000.
County/township funds would cover $71,800 while the phone company would account for $66,200.
As the above costs suggest, projects are being undertaken with the cooperation of local internet service providers (ISPs), which are targeting rural areas where the most homes are located.
“These ISPs chose the most populous areas they could get the quickest return on so they could take that money and hopefully grow it,” explained Copsey.
The areas being addressed represent only a fraction of the areas that would be considered “underserved” with slower internet. Copsey said the percentage might only be 33% in Carrayll Township, and less in Brown and Washington townships.
Bids for broadband expansion in Auglaize Township — located in the northeast corner of Paulding County — will be opened this week as well, according to Copsey.
Crane Township also is moving forward on a broadband project and Paulding Township has expressed its interest recently as well, he noted.
While Paulding County moves closer to projects, Defiance and Henry counties also are seriously considering broadband expansions.
Defiance County has contracted with Lit Communications to perform a connectivity study. A meeting is scheduled with company officials during commissioners’ Monday session to discuss the matter further.
Henry County is awaiting word from local internet service providers before proceeding further.
“We’re still waiting to get information from the local providers,” said Commissioner Jeff Mires.
