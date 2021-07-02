MANDALE — The Northwest Territory Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) from Bryan and the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter from Fort Wayne recently held a celebration of patriotic service in honor of William Richardson, who historians say fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, and was a private in the Ohio Militia. The ceremony was held June 12 at Fought Cemetery, just southwest of Mandale in Paulding County's Washington Township.
David Lupien, Northwest District Chairman, Ohio State Sons of the American Revolution, made the contacts and arrangements for the ceremony which was attended by patriotic groups from as far away as Kentucky and Columbus. Re-enactors were in full Revolutionary dress uniform and military honors were given at the grave with a musket volley, taps and SAR color guard. Wreath presentations were given by 14 patriotic organizations including surrounding Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapters and SAR chapters.
Following the introduction of ancestors of Richardson, there was a formal marker/period marker presentation by the SAR.
A biography of Richardson was given by Kurt Dahlberg. Richardson was born in Montgomery County, Virginia 1763-65, and was said to be a "double cousin" of Anthony Wayne. He is said to have lived through the frontier Indian wars and the Revolutionary War before he came to Ohio and became part of the militia. In December 1812, Richardson is said to have fought in the Battle of Mississinewa near Marion, Ind. He then moved to Ohio and eventually to Paulding County. He had a full military life as well as many marriages and historians have written that he lost his life while breaking a horse at age 109 on Nov. 12, 1873.
Military honors then concluded with retiring guard from grave, the Patriot's Prayer, the musket volley and Taps. The benediction was given by Chaplain Douglas Vogelsong, followed by the SAR recessional.
Richardson's grave had previously been recognized and marked by the Gen. Horatio N. Curtis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Paulding County) in April, 1977.
