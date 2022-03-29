PAULDING — The Paulding County Mayors Association reconvened its first quarter meeting at the county economic development office here.
Ten of the county’s 11 villages were represented to vote in the only order of business for the year, according to the county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey.
The group again elected Paulding Mayor Greg White to represent them on the Paulding County Economic Development Board in 2022.
On hand also was Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein who introduced discussion to the group about the state opioid settlement. A county process will need to be set up in the near future for fund disbursement.
He also spoke about his run for Ohio’s 82nd House of Representative seat while Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp noted his re-election campaign and Paulding County Area Foundation Director Lisa McClure, who is running for a commissioner seat, addressed the group as well.
Commissioner Mike Weible introduced himself and discussed recent broadband expansion efforts around the county with township partnerships using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Weible also invited the villages to indicate their desire to participate.
New Paulding County Progress newspaper Editor Adam Papin introduced himself during the meeting, sharing some of his background and explaining how he would like to cover more for all of the villages, but being short staffed, cannot be everywhere at the same time. Papin expressed his interest to share more with input and communication from the villages.
Mike Jay was on hand to explain his position with the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP). Paulding County is one of the 17 counties the RGP represents for the JobsOhio network.
Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn updated the group on the mitigation plan schedule that will be submitted in 2023. The villages will all be invited to planned discussions.
Bohn shared that the county will apply for funding for new emergency warning sirens. The application this year will be for the villages of Antwerp, Cecil, Grover Hill and Oakwood. Paulding will be switching over to a new digital signal while Junction and Melrose have new sirens. Haviland and Payne received new sirens in 2012.
Bohn was asked about the possibility of a collective letter from this group to be sent to Columbus to see if funds could be granted to the county villages to help offset the costs of a new update coming for MARCS radios. It was indicated that there may be up to 300 radios in the county.
The EMA director will check on details to see what this would entail.
Copsey noted that community development block grant applications were out and if a village is applying, the application should be shared among this group for ranking to help commissioners identify best projects. Association members asked for prior examples from MVPO for review to see what kind of applications could be submitted.
The second quarter mayors meeting will take place in June.
