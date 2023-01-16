PAULDING — The Paulding County Mayors Association recently held its 2023 organizational meeting, welcoming a new mayor.
The group was introduced to new Village of Latty Mayor Shawn Gerber who replaced Tom Sinn. He recently retired following years of service to the village.
The meeting was opened by Paulding Mayor Greg White who led the group in the “Pledge of Allegiance” before Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers made a presentation.
Landers shared information about the new Paulding County mobile sheriff app. The app is different from a website in that it will push information out to individuals, rather than a website where someone needs to find the information.
Early reviews have been very positive, according to Landers. He also shared with the group that they could reach out to his office at any time with comments, questions or concerns. Also sharing information was Dylan Worden with Midstates Energy Solutions about municipal solar. Worden recently presented information to the Village of Payne, and was invited to share with all the villages to see if municipal solar would be a good fit.
Worden indicated he would be working on a presentation with USDA and they could present to the group in February.
Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn communicated to the group about the last round of mitigation plans for the county. Final meetings are scheduled on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Bohn then communicated information about a new EMT reimbursable training grant just awarded to Payne EMS. This template can be used by other EMT providers in the county and can offset the cost of training new EMTs through the Ohio Tech Cred program.
He also noted that April 8, 2024 solar eclipse meetings will begin Jan. 30. This will be to prepare the county in communication about the total eclipse and the possible influx of traffic and people as Paulding County is located near the epicenter of the event.
Bohn followed up answering questions about MARCS radios.
New Paulding County Commissioner Lisa McClure was present to introduce herself and let the group know she is there to assist the municipalities when called upon.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey guided the balance of the meeting to discuss:
• updates from the villages of Oakwood, Latty and Antwerp on the strategic planning meetings.
• the abundant number of rental homes in the villages.
• updates on the state commercial brownfield and residential blight programs.
• a request for council meeting minutes to local media for distribution and communication.
• current procedures for collecting delinquent water/sewer bills when needed.
The group will meet again for a second quarter meeting on April 20.
