PAULDING – The Paulding County Mayors Association recently participated in its third quarter meeting at the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office here.
PAULDING – The Paulding County Mayors Association recently participated in its third quarter meeting at the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Office here.
The meeting opened with a presentation from AEP Customer Service Representative Stacy Agler. She made sure everyone in attendance had her direct contact information and shared how AEP is community-oriented and looking to be of assistance in current work as well as future community growth and design.
Paulding Progress Editor Adam Papin followed with discussion on the development of the upcoming 2023 Paulding County Area Guide. The Progress staff will soon begin collecting and verifying data for the annual booklet that is distributed early each calendar year.
In followup and review business, Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey updated the group on both the state commercial brownfield and residential blight projects. Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mahalik announced that funding for the projects should be distributed before June 2023.
Copsey then shared the 2023 mitigation plan update review dates for Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn.
Each village is asked to attend at least one of the six scheduled meetings on Oct. 12-13 at 8:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Attendees should RSVP with the Paulding County EMA office in advance.
New business for the mayors included:
• update from Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein on a variety of issues.
• A request from the PCED office for each village to develop 3, 5 and 10 year strategic plans to aid streamlining discussion with possible investors in the future
• An update on the new collective county CIC meetings.
• discussions about the overabundant amount of rental homes in county villages.
• request for identifying vacant commercial and residential properties that could be rehabilitated for immediate economic impact in the villages.
• requests for village GIS engineering files for aiding in location of municipal water, sewer, gas, fiber and surface water lines.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.