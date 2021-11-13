PAULDING — Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy Co. was a guest at the recent fourth-quarter Paulding County Mayors Association meeting.
Palmer Energy is the consultant for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) and the Ohio Municipal League (OML) which reviews electric bills with Paulding County commissioners to attain competitive energy pricing.
It was noted that the villages of Payne and Latty already have benefited by participating in the county’s electric aggregation program. Hoffman will soon be working with other interested villages in the county.
Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn noted that the county’s 2022 mitigation plan needs to be reviewed and approved by each community. This will take some time, he indicated, so the sooner this review can begin, the more accurate the plan will be when submitted to the state.
Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization also explained how the community block development grant program that has aided communities in past years works and how applications are submitted. Only three applications from within the county will be selected by the state.
Attending representatives from Antwerp, Cecil, Grover Hill, Haviland, Latty, Melrose, Oakwood, Paulding and Payne were joined by members representing non-profit groups from around the county.
The Paulding County Mayor’s Association is guided by Paulding Mayor Greg White with organizational assistance from the Paulding County Economic Development Office. All 11 mayors, or a representative from their village, are invited to attend the meetings to receive village related communication and information from county offices.
