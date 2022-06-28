PAULDING — The Paulding County Mayors Association recently gathered for their 2022 second quarter meeting at the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office here.
The meeting opened with the introduction of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) planner Adam Panas.
He discussed discussion and questions in regard to grants, funding and future possibilities. Community development block grant (CDBG) awards were shared with the group and discussion also took place in regard to future projects through the CBDG program.
Economic Development Director Tim Copsey followed by updating the group on the Ohio Department of Development’s brownfield remediation program. Paulding County has received confirmation of funding on all five first-round commercial and brownfield properties submitted to the state, according to Copsey.
The applications were submitted through designated county environmental partner Tetra Tech. The same properties have been submitted for second round funding as well.
The county will await word on the 41 residential properties submitted in February in the $500,000 residential program through the state.
Paulding County Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Bohn was on hand to share that the county did not receive the grant funding hoped to improve the outdoor warning siren system. Bohn will look at alternative funding options for the future.
Bohn also shared the additional pieces of information required by FEMA for the updated Paulding County mitigation plan. A health and medical section has been added as well as a county infrastructure piece.
Bohn hopes to begin meeting after Labor Day with three meetings scheduled during the day and three evening meetings to make sure every village has the opportunity to be represented and all mitigation in the county is discussed. Bohn would also like to soon meet with all water treatment operators in the county and be finished with discussion about 2022 ARPA fund allocations.
Oakwood Mayor Brian Ripke, who was unable to attend, shared information via email that was discussed at the recent Ohio Mayors Convention held in Columbus. This information will be distributed through the PCED office to all the mayors.
Copsey then presented discussion in regard to village GIS projects. Any steps forward in this realm to identify sewer, water, gas lines, etc. would assist in adding detail to the PCED office with future projects and project discussions.
Antwerp Village Administrator Brian Davis shared that Antwerp was looking into this right now.
Information was also shared about the Community Housing Impact and Program (CHIP) provided through MVPO.
This program allows individuals on fixed or low incomes to have repairs done to their owned home at no cost.
The Paulding County allocation of funds for 2022 is complete, but MVPO is taking applications to develop a list of homes for 2023. It was also passed on to the mayors to share with their police departments about the opportunity for free car seats for those families that qualify.
Parents just need to contact the Paulding County Health Department to learn more about the program.
The last presenter of the evening was Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein who shared the latest information about the developing region 16 opioid fund committee being developed. Chad Benschneider will represent the Paulding County Township Association and Paulding/Defiance County JFS Director Corey Walker will also represent the county.
