PAULDING — Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers lifted the level 2 road advisory for his county at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"This doesn't mean that all of the roads are in the best condition at this time," noted Landers. "There may possibly be a significant number of roads that are still snow-covered and hazardous particularly at intersections, curves and wind obstructed areas. However, the various road crews have made significant progress. Please allow sufficient time in planning any travel."
Several other area counties had been under level 3 snow emergencies which prohibited travel for most motorists while Paulding County maintained a level 2 advisory. The level 3 resignations were reduced to level 2 later Tuesday.
