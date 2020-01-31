PAULDING — A growing concern for the future emergency medical services (EMS) in Paulding County brought county, village and township leaders together with fire department and emergency medical service personnel to begin the discussions of possible solutions including a countywide system. Paulding County Hospital also was represented. More than 60 people were in attendance.
County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein said concerns from county residents continue to grow.
“But who wants to open that can of worms? This does not have anything to do with the any of the leaders. But collectively we can do better. We need to break across territorial turf,” he added, referring to the six districts within the county.
County Commissioner Tony Zartman added, “this is an opportunity to share thoughts.”
Manpower is one of the biggest concerns since most departments depend on volunteer staffing. Even a countywide system would need volunteers. As an example, Grover Hill has five active volunteers to cover calls, and only one of those is available during the day. That puts a lot of pressure on those volunteers. And many of the current volunteers are older and will step down at some point. Volunteerism is declining across the board for the younger generations.
Klopfenstein said it is a problem in every county in Ohio. Looking at what other counties are doing, Union County near Dublin has deputies trained as emergency medical technicians.
Sheriff Jason Landers explained that in Union County the deputies are trained as public safety officers and carry go-bags. To implement this in Paulding County, there would be the cost of hiring and training four public safety officers and the purchase of four vehicles for coverage of all shifts. This would cost at least $300,000. Zartman said he does not feel the cost is feasible.
Another suggestion was that the county hire one public safety officer and the hospital to sponsor another. Other ideas were to have a chase car for county coverage, and having a mix of hired and volunteer staffing.
Landers noted that five of his current deputies have the EMT credentials. His department does provide assistance to calls now when manpower allows.
Paul Fruit of the Antwerp Fire/EMS has been with emergency services in different parts of the state for 18 years. He said the public needs to understand that emergency service workers are volunteers who have families and jobs. They are not just sitting in a building waiting to be called out on an emergency.
By a majority show of hands, those attending agreed to move forward with the exploration of possible solutions. Zartman suggested that a committee be formed with one representative from each of the squads. A tentative meeting date of Feb. 13 was set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.