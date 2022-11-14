PAULDING — Paulding County's land bank board recently met for their monthly meeting in the Paulding County commissioners office.
The group received word from Tetra Tech representative Matt Wagner that formal application approvals have been received from the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD). Tetra Tech is the environmental group designated by Paulding County to work on the brownfield projects.
The approvals, for second round brownfield remediation funding, allow the land bank to move forward and prepare the bid packets for demolition and remediation of submitted projects.
The funding comes from the $1 million allocation to each Ohio county.
Paulding County projects include:
• the Paulding Theatre building (the former Western Auto store building donated to the project by Bob and Gretchen Noneman.
• Park Station located at 303 E. River St. in Antwerp.
• assessing the building located just north of the fire station in Grover Hill.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey noted that "the good news ended months of waiting as these applications were submitted by the May 2022 deadline."
In another matter, Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), provided an update on the ODOD residential blight cleanup program. She shared that communication continues in regard to the $500,000 allocated to Paulding County by the state for this program.
She also shared that all projects in the county have been bid and contract awards made while site meetings are taking place with property owners, contractors and MVPO representatives. Any change plans or issues are being discussed and ironed out on site prior to demolition bid winners moving equipment to sites.
All but two of the sites now have the asbestos abatements completed. Those two sites should be completed shortly.
Open discussion also took place with the committee about a variety of small projects related to these and other land bank programs and properties around the county.
The land bank board will meet for its final monthly meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14.
