PAULDING — The Paulding County Fair leads the way to open the 2021 Ohio county fair season when it kicks off today and wraps up June 19.
The 149th fair to be held at the Paulding County fairgrounds will be an opportunity to celebrate the return of a full fair according to county fair board secretary Heather Cooper. Mask mandates and capacity limits have been lifted by Gov. Mike DeWine, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
“We are the first county fair in the state and eyes will be on us,” said Cooper. “We will still have wash stations and hand sanitizers, and people can wear masks, but we don’t have to enforce it.”
Daily admission is free, with free rides from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. However, donation boxes will be at the gates. Also free is grandstand admission for the harness racing through the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association (OHHA) to be held Monday-Tuesday.
Coronation for the Junior Fair royalty will be held Monday at 7 p.m. The feeder calf auction is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., and the livestock auction is June 19 at 9 a.m., both at the show arena. Animal shows and other judging will be held daily.
“The kids deserve a full-out fair this year,” said Cooper about the 2020 abbreviated junior fair. “Although those COVID-19 restrictions were challenging, the situation became part of the learning experience. The 4-H program is here to teach children.”
Cooper shared she was grateful for “awesome sponsors” who came together to raise $113,000 for the 2020 virtual auction of the completed animal projects.
Fairgoers will notice renovations to the 115-year old grandstand, as well as bathrooms. There are additional spots available in the commercial building for crafters, businesses, and merchants.
Some activities such as Senior Day on Tuesday will have slight modifications. A grab-and-go box lunch will be served by the Paulding County Senior Center instead of the usual sit down lunch.
All those 60 and older are welcome to enjoy the day that begins with coffee and doughnuts sponsored by the Paulding Progress, and sausage gravy and biscuits sponsored by the Paulding Gardens. Games will be provided by Antwerp Manor, and hypnotist Mike Bishop will perform in the afternoon.
Veterans Day is Thursday at the Senior Pavilion, open to all veterans and their spouses. A bean soup supper is sponsored by the VFW Post 587, Senior Fair board and Paulding County Veteran Service Office.
There will be children’s activities throughout the week, with nightly entertainment for all in the Senior Pavilion from 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
The fair will host the Black Swamp Open Goat/Lamb Show for the first time Friday, with the Black Swamp Open Beef Show is set for June 19.
Grandstand entertainment will have a $5 admission for grandstand seating and $20 for the infield. The demolition derby will be the opening event tonight, with a total payout of $12,000. Classes include full size truck, windshield, 80’s bone stock (F/S Car), pro stock, youth and Power Wheels. Raffle tickets are being sold to win the chance to drive a donated car in the windshield class.
A new grandstand event is the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) Championship Truck and Tractor Pull to be held Friday. This is a regional national event featuring Region II limited pro stock, light pro stock West, modified Northwest, and pro stock diesel 4x4 3.0 Northwest.
Rodeo Night returns June 19 featuring championship bull riding and barrel racing. All proceeds from the event will go to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now. There is free admission for veterans with ID and children under age five.
More information on all fair events is available on the fair website http://www.pauldingcountyfair.com/ or on the Paulding County Fair Facebook page.
