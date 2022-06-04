Paulding County Hospital recently recognized a number of employees for their years of service. They include, front row, from left: Patty Smith, Jenny Albert, Staci Jacob, Angie Slade; and back row, from left: Dr. Melanie Schramm, Beth Christo, Brenda Clark, Matt Missler, Kelly Evans, Kyle Mawer, Amy Rager, Michele Buehrer and Arlene Knuckles.
PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital (PCH) held its annual years of service awards recently.
The event was celebrated at the OSU Extension Office building at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
This year Paulding County Hospital had 26 individuals that reached a years-of-service milestone.
Five-year service award recipients were: Julie Retcher, Kristen Baksa, Andrea Branham, Mary Howard, Christopher Lybold, Dr. Melanie Schramm, Alyssa Nardone, Kent Jerwers, Rachel Treece and Christopher Rodman.
Ten-year service award recipients were: Melynda Davenport, Patricia Smith, Staci Jacob, Arlene Knuckles, Matthew Missler and Amber Gonzales.
Fifteen-year service award recipients were: Brenda Clark, Kyle Mawer and Karla Turnwald.
Twenty-year service award recipients were: Sandra Bair, Elizabeth Christo and Jenny Albert.
Twenty-five-year service award recipients were: Kelly Evans and Angie Slade.
Thirty-year service award recipient was Amy Rager.
Thirty-five year service award recipient was Michele Buehrer.
Paulding County Hospital recognized retiree Dr. Joseph Kuhn at the event this year as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.