Paulding County Hospital recently recognized a number of employees for their years of service. They include, front row, from left: Patty Smith, Jenny Albert, Staci Jacob, Angie Slade; and back row, from left: Dr. Melanie Schramm, Beth Christo, Brenda Clark, Matt Missler, Kelly Evans, Kyle Mawer, Amy Rager, Michele Buehrer and Arlene Knuckles.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding County Hospital

PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital (PCH) held its annual years of service awards recently.

The event was celebrated at the OSU Extension Office building at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.

This year Paulding County Hospital had 26 individuals that reached a years-of-service milestone.

Five-year service award recipients were: Julie Retcher, Kristen Baksa, Andrea Branham, Mary Howard, Christopher Lybold, Dr. Melanie Schramm, Alyssa Nardone, Kent Jerwers, Rachel Treece and Christopher Rodman.

Ten-year service award recipients were: Melynda Davenport, Patricia Smith, Staci Jacob, Arlene Knuckles, Matthew Missler and Amber Gonzales.

Fifteen-year service award recipients were: Brenda Clark, Kyle Mawer and Karla Turnwald.

Twenty-year service award recipients were: Sandra Bair, Elizabeth Christo and Jenny Albert.

Twenty-five-year service award recipients were: Kelly Evans and Angie Slade.

Thirty-year service award recipient was Amy Rager.

Thirty-five year service award recipient was Michele Buehrer.

Paulding County Hospital recognized retiree Dr. Joseph Kuhn at the event this year as well.

