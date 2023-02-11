PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital unveiled to the public on Friday its completed CT project, including renovations to its outpatient specialty clinic.
PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital unveiled to the public on Friday its completed CT project, including renovations to its outpatient specialty clinic.
This project has been in the making for over four years.
The current CT machine at Paulding County Hospital is over 17 years old, and has served the needs of the community throughout this time, according to a press issued by the hospital.
The project cost came in at $2.3 million. Included in the project was the purchase of a new state-of-the-art CT, renovating and relocating the CT to the imaging suite, renovating the imaging waiting room and office, renovating the outpatient specialty clinic rooms and office, and adding a new air handler to assist in keeping the CT room climate controlled.
The relocation of the CT equipment to right outside the emergency department provides needed convenience to patients, the release noted. Due to the new technology, the hospital will be able to provide new services to the community.
One of these new services is CT Heart Smart scans. The scan evaluates the amount of plaque in heart vessels and is non-invasive.
The scan will be a $50 cash-pay screening exam. A provider order is required for the scan.
The Paulding County Hospital Foundation through its “Raise More Funds” initiative was able to donate $55,000 toward the CT project.
Hospital officials offered a “special thanks” to the Paulding County Hospital Foundation and the following for their “generous donations” toward the project: Dr. Larry Fishbaugh, LaDonna Shisler, Carol Todd (in memory of Merle and Eileen Jeffery), Betty Clark, Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop, C&Y Oil Company, First Financial Bank, R&K Brady Corporation, Red Angel Pizza, Van Wert Area Foundation, VFW Post 5087 in Antwerp, Jay Dangler Excavating and anonymous donors from the community.
The release noted that Paulding County Hospital extends thanks to all individuals and communities it serves for their support of the project.
