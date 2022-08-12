PAULDING — In October 2021, the Paulding County Hospital Foundation formed the Raise More Funds Committee to offer a way for Paulding County residents to be able to give back and assist in securing a new CT scanner which is more than 17 years old.
The goal of the committee and the foundation's board of directors was to be afforded the opportunity to donate $50,000 toward the purchase of the new equipment. This would include $25,000 from community donations and a $25,000 match from the Paulding County Hospital Foundation.
The committee noted in a press release that with the assistance of a "charitable community," the goal has not only been achieved, but surpassed. The foundation has been able to donate $55,000 toward the CT project.
In the news release, foundation and hospital offered thanks the Paulding County residents "for making this dream a reality." The money will bring new state-of-the-art technology and equipment to Paulding County.
Special thanks was extended to the following for making the goal achievable: Dr. Larry Fishbaugh, LaDonna Shisler, Carol Todd (in memory of Merle and Eileen Jeffery), Betty Clark, Paulding County Hospital Aux Gift Shop, C&Y Oil Company, First Financial Bank, R&K Brady Corporation, Red Angel Pizza, Van Wert Area Foundation, VFW Post 5087 in Antwerp, Jay Dangler Excavating and anonymous donors from the community.
Giving is not just about making a donation, it’s truly about making a real difference in the lives of Paulding County residents! Communities that are served by a strong and caring local hospital, where high quality health care is readily available, plays a major role in the health, social and economic vitality of the community and surrounding communities.
"Thank you to our community for your support of this project!," the press release noted. "Together we can improve health care close to home!"
