foundation goal photo

Pictured showing that the Paulding County Hospital Foundation exceeded its CT scanner project goal are Estee Miller (left), the foundation's executive director, and Ron Goedde, CEO of Paulding County Hospital.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding County Hospital Foundation

PAULDING — In October 2021, the Paulding County Hospital Foundation formed the Raise More Funds Committee to offer a way for Paulding County residents to be able to give back and assist in securing a new CT scanner which is more than 17 years old. 

