PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s "gold seal of approval for critical access hospitals, ambulatory health care and clinical laboratory accreditation" by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The accreditation reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Paulding County Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review, according to a press release issued by the hospital.
During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with critical access hospitals, ambulatory health care and clinical laboratory standards spanning several areas including document and process control, environment of care, emergency management, infection prevention and control, information management, leadership, performance improvement, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The joint commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
The standards for clinical laboratory are developed in accordance with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) regulations that include federal standards applicable to all U.S. facilities or sites that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent, or treat disease.
The critical access hospitals and ambulatory health care is valid for 36 months while the clinical laboratory accreditation is valid for 24 months.
