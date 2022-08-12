PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital (PCH) has announced that its CT renovation project is slated to begin and take approximately 200 days.
Due to the renovation several Paulding County Hospital offices and specialty clinics have had to be temporarily or permanently relocated.
Specialty clinics that have been temporarily or permanently relocated to Paulding County Hospital Medical Office Building during construction, with arriving patients needing to enter PCH entrance 2:
• orthopedics, Dr. Steven Haman, MD (OIO).
• nephrology, Dr. Andrew O’Shaughnessy, MD.
• OB/Gyn, Dr. Alberto Delgado, MD and Shane Gerber, NP (VW Health).
• urology, Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr., MD.
• pain management, Dr. John Buonocore, MD.
Additional changes:
• oncology/hematology, Dr. Nauman Shahid, MD: Patients arriving for an appointment with Dr. Shahid can continue to enter PCH entrance 1. Clinic appointments with Dr Shahid will remain in the same location, infusions only will be relocated.
• sleep clinic, Julie Arend, CNP: permanently relocated to the same wing of the Medical Office Building as the offices of Dr. Halachanova, MD and Dr. Spangler, MD. Patients arriving for an appointment with Julie Arend, CNP can continue to enter PCH entrance 2, turn left and enter through the double doors.
The following Paulding County Hospital Offices have been temporarily relocated:
• cashier office: temporarily relocated to the surgery consultation room. Individuals can continue to enter PCH entrance 1. The hospital advises patients to proceed past the laboratory, turn left after the cafeteria, and the cashier office is located halfway down the hallway on the right.
• radiology office: temporarily relocated to the cashier office. Individuals can continue to enter PCH entrance 1.
A press release about the changes noted that "we sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support we have already received from the community. We ask that you please pardon our dust as we work through the construction and renovation process. We are confident that this state-of-the-art technology and renovation project will assist us in continuing to serve the needs of Paulding County and our surrounding communities."
