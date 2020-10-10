Paulding County fire
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

FIVE SPAN — A small house just north of the Five Span area was damaged by fire Friday evening, with one occupant taken to the hospital.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, at 11:11 p.m., Auglaize Township Fire Department was called to the scene at 19826 Ohio 111, across from the Auglaize Golf Course.

Providing mutual aid were Oakwood and Defiance fire departments.

A child living in the home was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for suspected injuries. Additional information was unavailable as to the cause of the blaze or injuries.

Crews cleared the scene after midnight.

