This photo taken Wednesday morning shows the heavy fire damage sustained by a home at 15734 Paulding Road 191 in Auglaize Township. Several fire departments were dispatched to the fire Tuesday evening.
ARTHUR — A fire northwest of here Tuesday evening in northern Paulding County heavily damaged a home.
The roof of the two-story home caved in, although the occupants appeared to have escaped injury. Considerable water and smoke damage also was reported.
Located about two miles from Arthur on Paulding County Road 191 and north of Ohio 637, the home is owned by Cheyenne Hill, according to the Paulding County Auditor’s Office website.
The occupants — a mother and three children — were displaced.
Paulding County’s E911 center received a call about the fire at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, dispatching the lead agency (Auglaize Township Fire Department) as well as Oakwood Fire and EMS, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Continental Fire Department from Putnam County joined the firefight as well as Highland Township Fire Department from Defiance County.
Auglaize Township Fire Department Chief Stephen Wagner said when emergency personnel arrived, the home had “a lot of heavy fire on the north side of the home, and it was staring to get into the roofs and walls at that point. We made entry and we fought inside for awhile. As the fire progressed into the ceilings, we had to pull crews out.”
He said one Auglaize Township firefighter sustained a minor knee injury and was treated and released at Paulding County Hospital.
Although much of the walls of the home were standing, a number of the upper floor windows were broken out while siding was severely melted in the middle and the home’s east end sustained considerable fire damage as well.
Only the outline of the roof remained intact on the west side, with some of the siding and wall destroyed.
A rekindle was reported this morning, prompting another dispatch.
A state fire marshal investigator visited the scene Wednesday morning. While the fire appeared to have started outside, according to Wagner, no exact determination was made about the fire’s origin.
