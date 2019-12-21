• Paulding County
Ballot issues:
The Paulding County Board of Elections has released information on two issues that will be appearing on the March 17 primary ballot.
The village of Paulding is seeking an additional annual 0.1 percent income tax for the purpose of cemetery maintenance. It is for five years commencing July 1.
In Paulding County, a levy is sought for the OSU Extension Service, programs and services. The total 0.7 mills reflects a replacement of 0.25 mills and an increased new levy of 0.45 mills. It will commence with tax year 2020, and paid years 2021-25.
