PAULDING — A Paulding County jury has indicted 11 persons here, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• Andrew Farris, 29, Fort Wayne, Ind., for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 26 he stole a 1996 Ford pickup.
• Gavin Lloyd, 22, Bryan, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Paulding police officer on June 1 and resisted law enforcement during his arrest.
• Jochua Smallwood, 29, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 2, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Joshua Clark, 35, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of oxycodone, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 15 and was found in possession of the above drugs.
• Milo Holt Jr., 22, Van Wert, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Paul Lambert, 34, Paulding, for theft and complicity to receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole a bank card concerning workers compensation benefits and aided another person in committing a violation.
• Robert Martin, 22, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jackie McCoy, 37, Crocker, Mo., for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jonathan McKeever, 32, Hicksville, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on May 16 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Bailey Ripke, 23, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Wilder, 46, Van Wert, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole a check from another person on April 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.