PAULDING — A Paulding County jury has indicted 11 persons here, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Andrew Farris, 29, Fort Wayne, Ind., for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 26 he stole a 1996 Ford pickup.

• Gavin Lloyd, 22, Bryan, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Paulding police officer on June 1 and resisted law enforcement during his arrest.

• Jochua Smallwood, 29, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 2, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Joshua Clark, 35, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of oxycodone, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs on May 15 and was found in possession of the above drugs.

• Milo Holt Jr., 22, Van Wert, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Paul Lambert, 34, Paulding, for theft and complicity to receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole a bank card concerning workers compensation benefits and aided another person in committing a violation.

• Robert Martin, 22, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jackie McCoy, 37, Crocker, Mo., for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jonathan McKeever, 32, Hicksville, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on May 16 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was found in possession of methamphetamine.

• Bailey Ripke, 23, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer Wilder, 46, Van Wert, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole a check from another person on April 20.

