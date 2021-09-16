PAULDING — The Paulding County Republican Party is bringing several prominent politicians to the region to discuss the state of the nation during its Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Banquet this month.
The dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Paulding County OSU Extension Office building at the county fairgrounds in Paulding. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Stephen Moore, the co-author of “Trumponomics” and former advisor to President Donald Trump. Moore’s appearance is sponsored by FreedomWorks.
A conservative economist, Moore will discuss Trump’s “economic populism” approach and how Trump worked in public and private to operate the country during his presidency. Moore will speak at 8 p.m.
Several other speakers will take the podium prior to Moore, including U.S. Senate candidates Bernie Moreno, Mike Gibbons, Neil Patel and Mark Pukita, as well as U.S. Fifth District Congressman Bob Latta and U.S. 9th District congressional candidate, J.R. Majewski.
John Adams, Ohio Secretary of State candidate, and Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy and Pat Fischer also plan to take the stage.
Moreno, Gibbons, Patel and Pukita all running for the Ohio U.S. Senate that will be be vacated by Rob Portman at the end of 2022. Each candidate will speak on their strengths and what they would like to see happen in the nation.
General admission to the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner is $40 per person. A table of six is $220 and is located closer to the podium. Individuals interested in a VIP session with a meet and greet with the speakers prior to the event at 5 p.m. may get a ticket for $80.
To reserve a spot, contact Laurie Lucas at 419-393-2317 or 419-789-8902 or any Paulding County Republican Party Central Committee member. Checks should be made payable to the Paulding County Republican Central Committee and sent to 5376 Road 197, Oakwood 45873.
