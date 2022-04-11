BROUGHTON — A fire approximately two miles northeast of here Sunday morning destroyed a detached garage.
Paulding Fire and EMS were called to 17483 County Road 108 at 6:18 a.m. Sunday.
The garage was deemed a "total loss," according to one firefighter at the scene. A pickup truck next to the barn was destroyed.
Firefighters adopted a defensive approach to the blaze due to how far along the fire was when they arrived.
Paulding firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Auglaize Township, Oakwood and Grover Hill.
According to the Paulding County Auditor's Office website, the property is owned by George Clemens.
