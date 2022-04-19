PAULDING — The Paulding County Area Foundation recently announced a list of nine organizations that will be gifted money as part of its December 2021 grant cycle.
According to the foundation:
• Grover Hill Fire and EMS received $5,000 to assist with the purchase of a Genesis S49-SLE rescue spreader, generically known as the “Jaws of Life” to free crash victims from vehicles.
• $8,772 was granted to MY102.7 radio station to equip the studio for live broadcasting. This equipment also helped create the ability for emergency announcements and alerts to be made to the community.
• United Way of Paulding County was awarded $7,500 to help support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This program provides a free book each month to children enrolled in the program who live in Paulding County.
• The Paulding County Opportunity Center received $1,000 to support the GOAL program which encourages all students to reach their highest potential and become actively engaged and productive members of their community.
• $1,200 was granted to Friends of the Paulding County Parks to purchase playground equipment for New Rochester Park.
• Oakwood Library Association was awarded $4,800 for the replacement of the carpet in the library’s community room. This room is utilized for various library activities, as well as being available for community use.
• $2,500 was granted to the Paulding Soccer Club to purchase goals, nets, painting equipment and trash cans for the soccer complex at the Leila Jeffery McGuire Park.
• Holly Beach Splash Pad received $5,000 to aid their efforts in creating a sustainable, eco-friendly Splash Pad for children of all ages, adults, and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities.
• The Black Swamp Conservatory was awarded $1,000 to continue their work on the watershed to the Maumee River in Paulding County (Forders Bridge).
Grant applications can be found at www.pauldingcountyareafoundation.com, or one can be picked up in the foundation’s office at 101 E. Perry St., Paulding.
Started in 1985, the foundation is comprised of donors who want to help make Paulding County a good place to live.
