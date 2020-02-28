PAULDING — With spring approaching, it’s time to start thinking about construction zones.
The Paulding County engineer’s office is planning approximately $1 million in bridge and culvert replacements and road repairs this year. The bridge and culvert replacements will cost an estimated $935,000 alone.
Engineer Travis McGarvey said one bridge located at County Road 151 between County Roads 72 and 60 will be bid out, as grant funds will be used to fund that replacement project. The total project cost is $600,000.
“We have funding (through the Ohio Public Works Commission) tied to that one, and it won’t be until July until that is awarded,” he said.
It is hoped, weather permitting, that work on the other bridge and culvert replacements can begin in March. The remaining bridge and culvert replacements will be funded with money from the gas tax.
There are four other bridges and three culverts that will be replaced this year. The other bridges to be replaced include: two on County Road 123 ($50,000 each); one on County Road 140 ($95,000); and one on Blue Creek Township Road 57 ($75,000). Three culverts also will be replaced this year. Culverts include: Paulding Township Road 114 ($25,000); County Road 87 ($15,000) and County Road 171 ($25,000).
There also is road repaving scheduled for this year, but the engineer’s office is waiting until the completion of the EDPR Timber Road 4 wind farm project before beginning any repaving. The wind farm project covers four townships — Crane, Harrison, Paulding, Blue Creek and Benton — and currently is behind schedule.
“It’s the biggest footprint (for a wind farm) we’ve had,” McGarvey said. EDPR will be repaving some of the roads it has been using and has made payments to have others repaved in the county.
McGarvey said the hope is to repave 30 miles of road this year, including those involving the wind farms, depending on the date of completion of the project and weather.
He said hopefully in April crews will be out with the Durapatcher and hot mix doing pothole repairs throughout the county as well.
The bridges and culverts are the big focus however.
“We want to get the bridges that have load limits taken care of,” McGarvey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.