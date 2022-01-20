This mobile home at lot 11 in Brentwood Community on U.S. 127, just northeast of Cecil in Paulding County, was heavily damaged by fire Monday evening. Cecil-Crane Township firefighters received mutual aid from Paulding Fire and EMS, Auglaize Township Fire Department and Sherwood Fire Department. The fire was extinguished in time to leave most of the trailer intact, but damage was severe enough to make the home uninhabitable. The home had been occupied.
