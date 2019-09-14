ARTHUR — A Saturday morning fire destroyed a multi-family dwelling about one mile northeast of here in Paulding County.
Firefighters were called to 24880 Paulding County Road 10, just south of the Defiance County line, before 7 a.m. Saturday to find the home in flames.
The fire collapsed the roof of the two-story building — divided into several apartments — and displaced all the residences, according to firefighters on the scene. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
While Auglaize Township was the lead department among responders, five other area departments also sent personnel and equipment — Continental, Defiance, Highland Township, Oakwood and Paulding.
The American Red Cross also was summoned due to the persons displaced by the fire.
"I want to say there's four or five apartments in here ... so it took a little bit of time just to make sure we had everybody out and everyone was accounted for," said Defiance's assistant fire chief, Tim Bowling.
According to Auglaize Township Fire Chief Dave Schroeder, firefighters approached the fire in a defensive mode (due to the strength of the blaze).
Bowling, who doesn't live far from the structure, said "when I got here ... there was fire coming through the roof at that time already. It had a pretty good start anyway and it took a little bit of time of course to get water supply, and rural water is always tough — to get enough water in here and get going."
Firefighters drew water from two ponds — one on the property and one further west on County Road 10. Bowling said water also was drawn from a hydrant off Watson Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, and loaded onto a fire tanker.
Firefighters could give no cause for the blaze Saturday morning, but Schroeder said the state fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate.
According to the Paulding County auditor's website, the building is owned by Kenneth Tenwalde, has a full basement and was built in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.