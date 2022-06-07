PAULDING — Ohio’s first county fair will begin this weekend, and it will be a local production.
The Paulding county Fair continues its recent tradition of being the state’s first county fair when the gates open Saturday at the county fairgrounds in Paulding. And it also will continue a tradition of offering no admission charge.
“We pride ourselves on having a free fair,” said Dan Howell, county fair board president.
Kids can partake of the rides at no charge, from 1-10 p.m. each day with a break from 4-5 p.m. This will represent a return to evening riding as a new company (EGO Amusements) has been contracted for this service.
However, the rides will be smaller this year, Howell said, so they may be more geared toward younger kids.
“There will be some smaller mechanicals and inflatables for the kids to enjoy,” he explained, noting that “this is a new ride company. Ride companies are kind of hard to come by with all the new rules and certification.”
One of the fair’s biggest events — a rodeo with traditional bull riding — will kick off the entertainment for the week at 7 p.m. Saturday in the grandstand.
“The rodeo is always a big draw,” said Howell.
The admission price will be $20 for an infield seat and $5 for one in the grandstand.
Proceeds from the rodeo, presented by A Bar Rodeo Productions, will benefit the Conquer Childhood Cancer Now organization.
Earlier, on Saturday morning kids will weigh in their animals which will be shown during the week. That will culminate with the youth livestock sale on the fair’s last day (June 18) beginning at 9 a.m.
Harness racing will be offered on Monday and Tuesday (June 14) among the larger events throughout fair week while tractor pulls will be part of the schedule from 7-10 p.m. on June 17 and Senior Citizens Fair Day will be offered on June 14.
Another bigger event is the “Paulding County Has Talent” competition on Wednesday, June 15, beginning at 7 p.m.
Participants can enter a number of talents — not just singing — and register up until 15 minutes before the event, according to Howell. Music, comedy and magic are among the possible talents to be displayed, but fair organizers emphasize that these must be “family friendly” in nature.
Cash prices of $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place will be given to the winners.
The demolition derby will be the last event, scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 18. Admission price is $20 for a spot in the infield and $5 for a seat in the grandstand.
A $12,000 payout for the various winners will be offered.
A fireworks display will close out the final day of the fair.
Food vendors are a big attraction for any fair, and about 30 will be available this year, according to Howell, with some returning in 2022 after the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.
“We have more coming back (this year) that didn’t come back (in 2021) and we also have a lot of new ones coming,” said Howell.
Exhibits and displays also will be available throughout the week, including one for home and garden, and another for business and industry. The latter is open to any of the county’s businesses.
“A lot of these businesses pay for this fair, and without them we wouldn’t have a fair,” said Howell.
The 162nd Paulding County Fair will be followed closely by Putnam County’s, slated for June 20-25 at the county fairgrounds in Ottawa. That will be Ohio’s third county fair this year, second only to Pickaway County and Paulding County.
