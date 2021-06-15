Photo courtesy of Paulding County Fair

The 2021 Paulding County Fair Royalty and court were chosen during a ceremony on Monday evening. Chosen as this year’s fair King was Ben Weible (left) while Paige Jones was named this year’s fair queen. Rounding out this year’s court were: first runners-up- Hailey Weidenhamer and Kyle Mobley; second runners-up  Baylee March and Carter Manz; junior queen Careen Winans, junior king Decklyn Schweinsberg, princess Addison Clemens and prince Bradyn Miller.

